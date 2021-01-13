From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Abia State received with shock, the death of the former military governor of old Imo and Lagos states, the Abia-born Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. Former Senate President, Adolph Wabara said Rear Admiral Kanu’s death was a bad New Year gift to Abia, Ndigbo and Nigeria in general, adding that it was the worst news this New Year.

“I believe it’s going to be the worst news throughout the year for the people of Abia state. I’m yet to believe that our dear brother Kanu was dead; a leader has indeed passed. Inasmuch I will say may his soul rest in peace, but it is going to be a colossal for us here.

“He was a man of justice, he was a man of peace, he was a man of love, he was courageous in everything he did during his life time. He was always on the side of truth, we are talking of a man who believed in the rule of law. He was a man of confidence, he had confidence in himself, not every man can get the type of confidence Admiral Kanu had it had to do with his brightness and uprightness.

We’ve really lost a colossus who put others first before self and work assiduously for his people. He was a great adviser and when one followed his advice, it will lead to success, we will miss him greatly”.

Reacting to Kanu’s death, Chief Chekwas Okorie said a very mighty iroko had fallen, stressing that it is a very sad event especially in the Igbo area. “Kanu was an exceptional officer and gentle man in the Nigerian Navy and very brilliant, he had First class in every academic work he pursued; very brilliant and intelligent man.

“What I will remember most about him is his commitment to the Igbo cause and his commitment to democracy in Nigeria. He remained from onset to the end, a very prominent member of NADECO and that was his own way of showing that democracy in Nigeria was supposed to be held in consonance with the tenets of democracy. He was one of the few frontline leaders who felt that what happened to Chief M.K.O Abiola was right.

“On Igbo side, there were several prominent roles he played to help his people. For instance in Lagos, he provided his building where we have what is known as Ndigbo Lagos and that has remained up till today. When there crisis in Ohaneze sometime ago, he was the one appointed chairman of the reconciliation committee and he helped in bringing peace to the organizationso, we are going to miss him”.

Chief Lawrence Obete, President, Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) said the whole world not only Nigeria will miss Kanu because of his wealth of experience in the military.

He condoled with the government and people of abia state over the loss which he said will be difficult to replace.

A foremost monarch in the state, Eze Isaac Ikonne described Kanu’s death as painful, adding that the military officer was a man that every Igbo person was proud of, as he was a lover of his people. “When he was the military governor of old Imo state, he ruled with the fear of God, he was open and work for the development of old Imo state. He was selfless and never corned the commonwealth of the people as is the case with other leaders.

Ikonne said that Kanu will be remembered by so many things, his integrity, and love for his people, his humility and openness. When he was governor of old Imo State, he never discriminated, he treated all equally.