The remains of Eze Bernard Enweremadu, a foremost traditional ruler in Abia, were on Friday laid to rest in his Ngwaukwu country home in Isialangwa North Local Government Area (LGA).

Enweremadu died on Jan. 17 at the age of 77 after 44 years on the throne as the Traditional Ruler of Ahiaba Ngwaukwu Autonomous Community.

In a sermon at an interdenominational church service held at Okpuala, the council headquarters, the Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Aba, Rt. Rev. Chigozirim Onyegbule, expressed delight that the deceased embraced Jesus Christ before his death.

“I was told that Eze Enweremadu accepted Christ as his Lord and Saviour in his last days on earth.

“I therefore encourage his children to follow suit and make Christ the head of their family,” Onyegbula said.

He blamed the socio-economic challenges facing the country on the failure by the political leaders to seek God’s intervention.

“I urge our political leaders and government at all levels to seek the face of God.

“This is the only sure way to find lasting solution to our problem as a nation,” the cleric said.

In a tribute, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the state and bereaved family over the death of the highly revered traditional ruler.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Chief Uche Ogah, extolled the virtues of the deceased as a royal father, who brought dignity to the traditional institution.

He also commended him for being principled and able to keep faith with his traditional belief to the end.

He said the deceased lived a life of humility and sacrifice for his people, adding that he would be remembered for the good things he did.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia said the death of Enweremadu, who was famous as the progenitor of Ngwaland, threw the entire area into mourning.

Ikpeazu said that the deceased demonstrated the sanctity of the traditional stool and was royalty personified.

“He was a father to all of us and his life remains a lesson for us.

“He is not dead. He was a great man and great men do not die. Go in peace, the great man of Ngwaland.

Sen. Theodore Orji, representing Abia Central, paid special tribute to the deceased for being supportive to his eight years administration as governor.

“I knew Eze Enweremadu even before I became governor. He conferred on me the enviable title of ‘Utu agba igwe’ (meaning the non-corrosive iron) of Ngwaland.

“He gave me wise counsel. And when I applied the advice, it was easy for me to excel,” Orji said.

He spoke glowingly about the ability of the deceased to ensure peace and unity in his large home, having been married to 14 wives and blessed with many children.

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate Minority Leader, representing Abia South, described Enweremadu as “an embodiment of the culture and tradition” of Ngwa ethnic nationality of Abia.

According to him, the deceased lived his life for Ngwa and ensured that the Ngwaman was not relegated to the background.

“He worked tirelessly for the political emancipation of Ngwaland for which he would be remembered for generations to come,” Abaribe said.

In a vote of thanks, the Chief Mourner and heir apparent to the throne, Christopher, thanked the governor for ensuring that their father was given a state burial, befitting of his dignified status.

He prayed God to give him the wisdom and wherewithal to sustain the peace and unity in the family and other legacies of their father.

“Those who wished to see the family engage in gun shooting amongst themselves will be disappointed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was attended by prominent politicians from within and outside Abia.

The deceased, who was a one-time Chairman of Abia Traditional Rulers Council, is survived by 10 wives and 66 children. (NAN)