Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has commended the South African Police for arresting four Policemen linked to the death of Mr Pius Abiaziem and are set to face trial.

Abiaziem, a Nigerian businessman, in South Africa was brutally murdered recently in Eastern Cape.

In furtherance to the arrest and trial, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African Police to expedite action on the matter and speed up the trial of the alleged Four Policemen.

According to a statement by Gabriel Odu of Media Unit, NIDCOM, said Dabiri-Erewa urges that others currently on trial for various offenses committed against Nigerians living in South Africa.