Babajide Bello, popularly known as ABIB music started like a dream back when he was in a music group as a rapper during his secondary school days and since then he has been on this beautiful journey of making good music and impacting his audience.

On how his style is defined he shared, ‘ So many people ask me why this style, so many times they ask me why I’m different but this is more than what I can explain. I don’t even try to make music I did not even choose this style but when it is a calling you know you do the right thing at the right time. This is a phase of my life where I’m going through a whole lot that I can not explain but as a creative I called my producer and I just expressed my feelings in my own way that I’m sure a lot of people can relate too.’

Abib new music, IDAN has currently gathered over 5k streams on audiomack and more than 14k views on YouTube. Doing excitingly well and giving a much needed vibe to his introduction to the music industry.

Speaking on his introductory single and planned EP he shares, ‘ I’m currently working on a four tracks project with my team, AWC Management Solutions but ahead of that we would be releasing a song titled, IDAN and it is a way to share with the world what to expect of my forthcoming project and on the journey of my career. Basically I’m trying to put my experience together with my emotions in and make the world enjoy good music.’