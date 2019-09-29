Daniel Kanu

Two-time former Minister of Education, Prof Ihechukwu Madubuike has urged all relevant stakeholders in Abia politics not to derail from the vision of Abia Charter of Equity to continue with the political harmony that exists in the state.

He cautioned that any attempt by the political class to deviate from the provision of the charter which was put in place to encourage mutual peace, justice and fair play with respect to the rotation of the governorship position among the zones, would breed bad blood among the component parts.

According to the former university teacher, “Abia is very much in my mind and I look forward to the day it will live up to its name and be indeed ‘God’s Own State’. To achieve that we must do that which is morally right and just, socially, politically and otherwise.

“Equity is a moral value and he that comes to it must do so with a clean and clear conscience. So must it be with The Abia Charter of Equity, an existential and political mode of corporate living that our fathers set forth for all generations of Abians as a modus Vivendi.

“The name ABIA is an acronym. Without the alphabet “I” it would be referring to a non-existent abstraction. The Isiukwuato District component of Abia—made up of Umunneochi and Isiukwuato Local Government Areas (LGAs) must not outsource their legitimate right to produce the next governor of Abia state. Otherwise, the labour of our heroes past and present shall avail nothing.

It will be recalled that the founding fathers of the state in their wisdom saw the need to bring the four zones of the geographical areas to hold Abia State together and that gave birth to ABIA, which is the acronym from the first letters of the zones; “A” for Afikpo, “B” for Bende, “I” for Isuikwuato and “A” for Aba Division.

Since the governorship position has gone round the 3 Senatorial zones and will return to Abia North in 2023, Madubuike, who was also a former Minister of Health, said it would be morally right and justifiable to allow Isiukwuato, the “I” leg of the charter to produce the next governor.