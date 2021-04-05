From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has warned industries operating in the state to conduct their businesses in line with the state’s extant environmental laws or risk sanctions.

The warning was issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Olabode Ojetola, while presiding over a peace meeting arising from a protest by Orimerunmu Community in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area against a recycling company operating in the area.

According to the protest letter from the community, the Chinese company has been emitting hazardous carbon soot, posing health risks to the residents.

Ojetola ordered the company to upgrade its production lines to meet all extant environmental laws of the state in the next four months or face sanctions and possible closure.

The Permanent Secretary said the timeline is necessary to allow the company eliminate carbon emission from its present production lines which pollute the community’s environment.

Ojetola explained that the decision of the state government on the company will serve as a deterrent to other industries that violate state environmental laws and overlook the health and safety of their host communities.

He said the state government will not fail to applaud industries that comply with all its extant environmental laws, reiterating the state government’ desire to open its doors to law-abiding industries to flourish so as to justify its position as the country’s industrial destination of choice.

Responding, Adetayo Johnson, who represented the Orimerunmu community, thanked the state government for its prompt response to the protest of residents of the community.

A representative of the recycling company, Leo Li, pledged his company’s readiness to abide by the state government’s directive.