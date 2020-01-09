Laide Raheem, Abeokuta and Adewale Banjo

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered that the last minute appointments of permanent secretaries made in the twilight of the immediate past administration of former governor Ibikunle Amosun be regularised.

The governor also directed the mainstreaming and regularisation of appointment of over 1,000 graduates recruited into the state civil service by the same administration.

The governor gave these orders at the swearing-in of eight newly appointed permanent secretaries, yesterday at the Oba’s’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta,

Abiodun said despite some flaws noted in the appointments and recruitments, his government had decided to be magnanimous as a people-centred administration and not to be vindictive.

“It is important to make it public that we received the recommendations of the review committee on the appointments and recruitments made by the immediate past administration between February and May 2019.

“Let me state that we very much appreciate the recommendations of the review committee, comprising of eminent retired public servants, that the appointments and recruitments were fraught with non-adherence to the principles and laid-down traditions of the public service.

“But in line with our administration’s commitment to equity, fairness, justice and inclusiveness, we will not engage in any action or policy that may be viewed as vendetta, rather, we will call on all to continue to put in their best for the service delivery to the people of Ogun State.

In another development, the state government is reviewing its procedures on land acquisition to facilitate full automated land process for individuals and corporate bodies in 2020 and beyond.

Governor Abiodun, who made this known in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, described the Bureau of Lands and Survey as a critical component in his administration’s quest for improved service delivery.

According to Governor Abiodun, the Geographical Information System (GIS) and other operational areas are being reviewed towards realisation of the budget, saying this would accelerate the plan for construction of affordable housing units across the state.

“The automated processes formed part of the N449.972 proposed expenditure for 2020, reflect the current administration’s determination to deliver on its electoral promises.

“We are currently reviewing our programmes on land acquisition for individuals and corporate bodies, particularly GIS and other areas, to facilitate the automation of our land administration processes,” Abiodun said.

He said government would continue to ensure secured and enabling environment for both investors and citizenry, adding that his administration would complement the Federal Government’s efforts by supporting all security agencies in the state.

In a related development, Consultant to the Governor on Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan, urged the bureau to acquire skills in modern techniques for digitisation of land management and be more aggressive in its operational strategies.

Olabimtan said land services was gainful venture, if efficiently managed, noting that, it is more cost-efficient for industries and other beneficiaries to pay the cost of running land processes

Meanwhile, the bureau said necessary machineries and reviews have been set in motion to provide adequate infrastructure for improved land services, seamless and affordable to enhance professional services in 2020.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Aina Salami, at inception of operational activities in the new year.

He assured the public that necessary operational review of land services and procedures would be made for seamless procedure of land services, particularly title documents which he said was the only internationally acceptable means of land ownership and authorisation.