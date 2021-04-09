By Desmond Utomwen, Abuja

Glitz and glamour mixed with excitement as Nigerians from all walks of life converged in Ile Oluji town, Ondo State, in honour of distinguished academic, lawyer, retired judicial officer and businessman, Chief Abiodun Adefulire, last Saturday, April 3.

The distinguished guests were in the town to witness the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Itagbuyi of Ile-Oluji Kingdom, by His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Olufaderin Adetimehin, FIIN, FCIB, Jimoko II, Jegun Olu-Ekun and paramount ruler of Ile-Oluji Kingdom on Chief Adefulire.

In many ways, Adefulire is a chip off the old block, as the conferment of the chieftaincy saw him following in the footsteps of his father, Chief Samuel Adefulire, who was a high chief in Ile-Oluji, between 1962 and 1995, when he passed on to glory.

The well-attended chieftaincy ceremony was held at the King’s Palace, while the guests were later entertained at Ile-Oluji Community Hall.

The award was in recognition of the contributions of the scion of Obolubode to the development of Ile-Oluji town. An advocate of social justice, child rights, education and development, Adefulire is a humble man with love for humanity and communal development.

He has extensive experience in the education sector, having worked as a teacher and examination officer at the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, before delving into law.

The Itagbuyi of Ondo took a giant step into the legal profession when he gained admission to read law at the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1986 after his Law School programme. He later beefed up his knowledge with a master of law degree from Lagos State University. In addition, he obtained Certificate of Eligibility under the Qualified Lawyer Transfer Regulations, No. II, United Kingdom, in 2009.

He began his legal career as a private legal practitioner before joining the lower Bench as a magistrate. During his career on the Bench, Adefulire served as chairman, Rent Tribunal, and member of the Policy and Strategy Committee of Lagos State judiciary.

As a magistrate, he attended many workshops in and outside Nigeria. He also authored different books in which he adumbrated the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution on guaranteed rights to Freedom of Movement, Copyright Infringement and Remedies, as well as Mode of Exercise of Admiralty Jurisdiction, Doctrine of Pre Action Notice, Repress/Exhaustion.

He rose through the ranks to become a chiefmagistrate before retiring in 2018.

The new Itagbuyi of Ile-Oluji Kingdom the principal partner, Eminence Chambers, and chairman /CEO of Cladef Interests Nigeria and Eminence Crystal Ice Blocks.

He is happily married to former Deputy Governor of Lagos and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire. The marriage is blessed with children.

•Utomwen, a journalist, and wrote from Abuja