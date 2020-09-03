Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, appointed four principals of secondary schools and four headteachers of elementary schools as Principals-General and Headmasters-General in the state.

The eight headmasters and principals are drawn from the four divisions of the State. A Principal General or Headmaster General enjoys equivalent status as a permanent secretary equivalent in the public service of the State.

The newly appointed Principals – General as announced as the governor are Sekinat Omolola Ogunwolu, Egba Zone, Rashidat Adenike Bolujoko, Ijebu Zone, Ganiyu Olukorede Ramoni, Remo Zone and Afolake Ibironke Lokulo-Sodipe, Yewa Zone.

The new Headteachers-General are Semiu Ayodele Akinbo, Egba Zone, Sarat Iyabo Adedeji, Ijebu Zone, Emmanuel Tunde Kalejaiye, Remo Zone and Julius Olusina Babatunde, Yewa Zone.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, told the new appointees to see their appointments as calls to service, particularly at the critical juncture of the state history because of his administration’s mantra of “Building Out Future Together”.

“Our children are our future and to build it, we need to start at the basic level of education, therefore our teachers need to be motivated and given the opportunity to attain the highest level in the public service,” the statement said.

The statement further reads: “The primary aim of the promotion of the Principals-General and Headmasters-General is to encourage school teachers and enhance the standard of education at the grassroots.

“The state government deliberately situated the offices of the Principals-General and Headmasters-General at the zonal levels for them to be able to see to the educational needs of those at the grassroots”.

Abiodun, however, urged the new appointees to ensure that their appointments translate into immediate positives results, by seeing to how they can assist government in improving education at the basic levels.

The new appointees, according to the statement, will be sworn-in at the state secretariat, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta by the governor at a date to be announced later.