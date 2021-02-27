From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has said that the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, would soon receive a face lift, as rehabilitation work would soon commence in the hospital.

According to the governor, the rehabilitation will include the renovation of Accident and Emergency wards, replacement of beds as well as the refurbishment of the In and out-patients’ areas.

Speaking in his office while receiving the members of the Governing Board of the Hospital, led by its Chairman, Dr. Kunle Hassan, Abiodun said his administration would also digitize the hospital’s records for easy capturing and management of data.

“We are committed to some immediate actions like the refurbishment of the In and out-patient areas in the hospital. We are also going to replace all the beds, refurbish the Accident and Emergency Wards, which are the immediate needs of the hospital at the moment.

“We will also going to digitalise the hospital records by embracing electronic hospital recording model, so as to ensure that data capturing and management is a lot easier for the hospital. Digitising our records will also inform future development around the services provided by our hospitals in the future”. He remarked.

Abiodun pledged his support to the Board and said that his administration’s desire was to take the hospital back to the era when it was one of the best in the country.

“I have reassured the Board that they have the full support of this administration, so they can acheive their set objectives. I can see that the Board is determined to be efficient, effective and it means that they would ensure that the people derives value from every Kobo spent in that hospital,” he added.

The governor, while charging the Board to translate their report into short and medium term feasible objectives, expressed joy with the Board’s findings and recommendations, which he said would bring about a new improved teaching hospital.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Board, Dr. Kunle Hassan, noted that the Board has diligently looked at ways of effecting the needed changes in the hospital, calling for support from the state government to succeed.