AS part of efforts aimed at bringing relief to the people of Ifo Constuencies 1 and 2, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured of the timely completion of the ongoing construction of the Ishasi-Denro-Akute road.
Governor Abiodun, who gave the assurance when he inspected the project site, said since the project was of extreme importance to the residents of the area, his government was committed to ensuring its early completion.
According to the governor, “this particular project is of extreme importance to those that live here. This is a community that adjoins Lagos State. The border here is completely nonexistent, it is important that in line with the turning the push factor to pull factor, we ensure accessibility between our people here and those in Lagos.
“This particular road that leads to Ijoko, is probably one of the worst experience this constituencies are having. There is a bridge here that has been abandoned for five or six years. However, since government is a continuum, we have resolved to ensure that any meaningful project that the commonwealth of Ogun State have been invested in, must be completed”.
Prince Abiodun described the deplorable state of internal roads as one of the problems in the area.
Leave a Reply