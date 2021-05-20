Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, especially those who joined the party recently, of equal opportunity and a level playing ground, noting the party is big enough to accommodate more members.

Abiodun stated this at a meeting with members of the Appeal, Revalidation and Re-registration Committees and chieftains of the APC across the state, held in Abeokuta.

The governor allayed fears of those who could not register during the revalidation exercise, adding that the party was ready to welcome more people into its fold to make it more virile. He said the party would register anyone who is willing join it, declaring “APC is not a social club, we are a political party and it is in our numbers that our strength lies.”

“I want to state that the party is much bigger than where we started it. We now have a former governor, speakers and members from both national and state assemblies, chairmen of different political parties. In this size and combination lies our strength. This is a testimony that our party is doing something right.”

While intimating the party chieftains of his administration’s achievements in education, health, agriculture, housing, youth empowerment and infrastructure, Abiodun said his administration may not be able to do everything, it would leave the Ogun better by completing abandoned people-oriented projects and inaugurating new ones.