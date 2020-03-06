Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the increase in electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), if sustained will stimulate the needed investment in the value chain of the industry.

He said his administration identifies with the electricity tariff increased if it would lead to increased power supply needed to rejuvenate comatose industries.

Abiodun stated these during a strategy management retreat of the Distribution Company (IBEDC), Ibadan, with the theme: “Driving Efficiency Through Improved Performance’, at Park Inn, Abeokuta.

He urged the distribution company to improve its service to the people, saying Nigerians will only pay for services rendered.

“I must say we identify with the NERC that recently adjusted the tariff upwards. Nigerians are willing to pay for services rendered. If a service is rendered, Nigerians will pay, what Nigerians will not pay for is services not rendered,” the governor said.

He said Nigerians will be more than willing to pay if electricity distribution companies do their jobs well.

He noted that tariff increase could not be wished away, adding that it is so important and unfortunately, most people don’t understand how important it is.

“My opinion is this: if the increase is sustained, it will stimulate the needed investment in the entire value chain of the industry. It is my hope and desire that this tariff increase is sustained,” he said.