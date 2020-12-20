From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State chapter has described Governor Dapo Abiodun as “God’s project”, declaring the best of his administration in the state is yet to come.

The party expressed satisfaction that the governor has continued to focus on activities, programmes and projects that are lifting majority of people out of poverty as well as developing public infrastructure and human capital needs, adding that it was not surprised by the litany of awards recently conferred on him.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday titled, “One year after Dapo Abiodun’s victory at the Supreme Court: To God be the glory,” which was signed by the Publicity Secretary, Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, in Abeokuta.

The party spokesman noted that it is incontestable that peace has returned to the state since Abiodun’s assumption of office as governor.

The statement reads, “On December 19, 2019, the apex court in Nigeria, the Supreme Court, Abuja, validated the election of Dapo Abiodun as the Governor of Ogun State.

“The court, in a judgement read by Justice Dattijo Mohammed, said the applicants/litigants did not prove their allegation of non-compliance to the electoral laws. “There is a failure to establish the substance of the alleged non-compliance,” the court ruled.

“That decision not only put paid to the myriads of litigations and unprecedented court-shopping in the annals of elections in Nigeria, which followed the popular victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun at the March 9, 2019 governorship election, it also demonstrated the faithfulness of Almighty God, the Most Supreme, the Omniscient and the Omnipresent.

“The Supreme Court verdict, which was in concurrence with the earlier judgements of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abeokuta and the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, was a reaffirmation that Prince Dapo Abiodun is God’s project. The judgment was a validation of the popular saying that “when God says yes, no man can say no”.

“We recall with great nostalgia and deep sense of appreciation, the commendable and recommendable loyalty, solidarity and perseverance of the good people of Ogun State in general and our party faithful, friends and associates within and outside Ogun State in particular.

“It is heart-warming that Dapo Abiodun, while the nagging court cases lasted, along with deliberate provocations, unwarranted harassment and verbal attacks on his person and physical attacks on his followers; exhibited the true virtues of an Omoluabi and a Prince for that matter. He exemplified and continued to demonstrate those characteristics that support the norm that “a Prince does not fight like a slave.”

“As earlier pledged, the Dapo Abiodun-led APC government in Ogun State has continued to focus on activities, programmes and projects that are lifting majority of our people out of poverty, developing public infrastructure and human capital needs, as well as making life more meaningful for citizens, visitors and residents of the State.

“It is, therefore, not unexpected, the litany of awards that have been rightfully bestowed on the Governor, including the most prized award of the Best Governor in Agriculture in Nigeria.

“It is incontestable that peace has returned to our dear state since the assumption of office of Prince Dapo Abiodun. No wonder Ogun State is now rated, from verifiable statistics, as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“As the no-noise achiever consolidates, we are sure that with the support of the Almighty God, who neither sleeps nor slumbers, the best of Governor Dapo Abiodun is yet to come; and Ogun State shall be better for it.”