Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, called for calm over the poor condition of the federal roads in the Sango-Ota axis of the state.

The governor said his administration would do everything “humanly possible”, to fix the roads in the state, especially in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government to ensure that the people enjoy good governance.

This plea was contained in a personal message circulated online via the verified Twitter handle of the governor.

Abiodun gave this assurance as a result of the growing agitations for the reconstruction of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta; Ota-Idiroko and Sango-Joju Roads in the industrial town by the EndSARS protesters, at the weekend.

In the plea, the governor stressed that permanent solutions would be brought to these roads in no distant future.

He disclosed that his administration had already carried out palliative works on the Ota-Idiroko Road, while plans were in top gear to do the same on the Sango-Joju Road, where more materials and equipment would be delivered this week.

Abiodun further disclosed that the Sango-Joju Road had last week been approved by the Tenders Board, and awaiting award and ratification by the State Executive Council.

While recalling that the Ogun and Lagos State governments had earlier requested the ceding of the deplorable roads from the federal government for full reconstruction, the governor said there had not been a positive response yet from the federal government.

‘This”, he pointed out, “has made it impossible to bring a permanent solution to the roads, even as the Ogun State Government continues to carry out palliative works pending the approval”.

Abiodun, however, appealed to the people to be patient, while the state government will continue to intensify efforts to take over the road and immediately begin immediate reconstruction.

He also urged the demonstrators to carry out their protest peacefully, and not allow enemies of the state to hijack their non-violent demonstrations.