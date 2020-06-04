Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on the leadership Nigeria Police to intensify efforts at a total reform of the police service, to ensure effective community policing.

Abiodun, who equally declared that there is no alternative to proactive, dynamic and intelligence-led police force, made the call on Thursday, during the official launch of Community Policing Project in the state, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Abubakar Adamu, for promoting community policing in the society and stressed that only a reformed police service can deliver the desired community-based policing.

He added that community policing is cheaper, more effective and efficient, and certainly proactive in preventing crimes rather than chasing after criminals.

He expressed his admiration for the respect for human rights that is a major component of the programme, noting that the openness, the accountability and the transparency that are hallmarks of community policing, will make the project a great success.

Abiodun, who said his administration will continue to welcome the desire of the police to partner with the government and various communities in the state, declared that the project will be given the necessary backing by his administration.

The governor, however, urged residents of Ogun to embrace the initiative, become stakeholders in the course of peace and security, and join the Police in ensuring a better service to the society.

“I welcome the openness, the accountability and the transparency that are hallmarks of community policing. We welcome the desire of the Police to partner with the government and various communities in the State.

“There is indeed no alternative to a proactive, dynamic and intelligence-led Police Force. Together we shall make Ogun State and Nigeria a most hospitable and conducive place for the pursuit of legitimate businesses. I call on every one to embrace the initiative, become stakeholders in the course of peace and security and join the Police in ensuring a better service to our society.

“I am looking forward to a harmonious relationship and partnership between all the security agencies, on one hand, and the public, on the other”. The governor stated.

In an interview with journalists after the launching of the security project, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Training, David Folawiyo, who represented the IGP, commended the state for being proactive in the areas of assisting police to perform their constitutional roles.

He explained that the community policing project which is people-oriented will help in fighting and policing the state effectively as the people are now fully involved.

The Community Policing Project has an advisory committee with the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as Chairman and Ogun Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson as a co-chairman. Members include all heads of security agencies, heads of religious bodies, National Council of Islamic Affairs, CAN, PCRC, representatives from each of the three senatorial districts in the state.