Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has enjoined the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corp members posted to the state to imbibe leadership qualities of perseverance, endurance, discipline, dedication and peaceful coexistence with their compatriots from different socio- cultural and religious backgrounds.

Abiodun, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako –Oyedele, gave the charge at the formal opening and swearing-in ceremony held Friday at the permanent orientation camp, urging them to contribute to development of the state.

His words: “I encourage you to adhere strictly to camp rules and regulations and cooperate with your camp officials who will be your guides for the next three weeks. As a matter of fact, you have come to our dear state at the beginning of our administration as we are getting all necessary hands on deck to achieve development strides in all-sectors of our dear state’s economy.

“We are committed to rekindle the hope of our people and rebuild their confidence in government by embarking on projects that will not only have positive impacts on the lives of our people, but also ensure a prosperous future for generations yet unborn.”

The Acting Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Mr. Kolawole Fagbohun, in his earlier address, urged the participants to see the service as a privilege that would prepare them for a glorious future.

“I sincerely implore you to conduct yourself in tune with the oath of the service. Always ensure that at all times and in all places, avoid utterances and behaviour which could tarnish the image of your families, the NYSC and that of the nation,” he said.

In his response, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Belinda Faniyi, thanked the state government for its readiness to support and empower youths for socio-economic re-engineering of the state and Nigeria at large.