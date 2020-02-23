Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged indigenes of the state who were newly employed into the Federal Capital Development, Abuja {FCDA} through the state job portal to be good ambassadors of the state, see the opportunity as providence and show to people the good qualities the state citizens are made of.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele gave the charge during the presentation of the eight candidates by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Job Creation and Youth Empowerment, Mr. Lekan Olude in her office, said as they go into the new environment, they should show to the people that the state is known for hardwork, diligence and respect amongst others.

Congratulating the candidates on their employment, the Governor said their employment was a vindication of the policy of his administration’s determination to ensure that the youths in the state are empowered.

“In creating the job portal, a lot of people erroneously believed that the portal was a place to register and get government job, but it was a place to do a dimension of employment and underemployment situation that we have in the state, to understand what the challenges are.