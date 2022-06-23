From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated the Fanmilk-Danone Model Diary Farm located in Odeda Farm Institute, with a call on investors to take advantage of the conducive business environment to establish their businesses in the state.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, Abiodun also reiterated the commitment of his administration to increase its investment in agriculture as a means of creating more jobs for the people of the state.

The governor who described agriculture as an important sector in providing jobs and security for the people, adding that the commissioning of the diary farm would complement the efforts of the government in developing the sector.

He noted that the new factory was another symbolic commitment to the successful implementation of his government’s Public Private Partnership initiative.

Governor Abiodun, recalled that no fewer than 60,000 farmers in the state had benefited from the anchor borrowers programme funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria, urging stakeholders in the agricultural sector to partner the state in order to tap from the abundant resources in the sector.

“We are walking our talk in the agricultural sector. With the establishment of the farm, about 1,000 young people been trained in the supply chain of milk. This farm institute is the oldest around here and the farm is very important to source of milk locally. We are happy to be part of the successful stories because milk collection will complement our other products like cassava, poultry among others,” he said.

