APC aspirants for the November 6 governorship election and local government chairmen of the party in the state have described as disappointing the announcement of the result of the June 26 primary of the All Progressives Congress in the state, when no election was held.

Speaking on behalf of other aspirants after rising from a crucial meeting with local government chairmen of the party, yesterday, in Awka, George Moghalu said the party did not hold its primary election as scheduled.

“There was no APC primary election in Anambra. The opportunity was not provided for the party to choose its flag bearer for the November 6 governorship election in the state.

“APC primary election was slated for June 26 in Anambra, and aspirants went out of their ways to mobilise supporters at the ward levels but unfortunately, the elections did not hold. The election did not hold; but the committee led by a sitting governor, Dapo Abiodun, went ahead to announce a fake result that was written in the bedroom, and they wanted us to accept it.

“What we’re doing is to reaffirm our stand in rejecting the process. What they’re doing is to endanger our party in Anambra; they fail to understand that whatever they do at this level has a way of backfiring at the main election,” he said.

Moghalu, who is also the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, urged the party to conduct free and fair primary for the purpose of electing a credible candidate; adding that if after their protest, nothing happened, they would be tempted to take an action.

Speaking on behalf of the 21 Local Government chairmen of the party, chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Tony Atuenyi, expressed sadness over the development, saying that the party faithful trooped out in their numbers to choose their guber candidate but they were disappointedW that they went home without exercising their franchise.

“I personally monitored all the wards in Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas, but members of the Dayo Abiodun committee were not found anywhere. Therefore, declaration of result by the Abiodun-led committee for an election that did not hold, to us, is disappointing, fraudulent and shameful,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.