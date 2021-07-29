From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, over his electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Thursday, described Akeredolu’s triumph at the Apex Court as a well-deserved victory for democracy.

The governor said that though he never doubted the victory of Ondo governor at the governorship poll, his pronouncement by the court as the duly elected governor actually showed that people of the state cast their votes for Akeredolu, popularly known as ‘Aketi’.

While saluting the steadfastness and firm belief of chieftains and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, the Ogun State governor urged Governor Akeredolu to embrace all indigenes and residents of the state, irrespective of their political leaning.

He further urged residents of Ondo to rally around their governor in his bid to continue the delivery of good governance and efforts to turn the state around for the better.

‘This victory, I strongly believe, will further motivate Arakunrin to espouse good governance that will enhance the socio-economic development of the Sunshine State.

‘As a father of all in the state, continue to engender government of inclusiveness, transparency, accountability and probity. Once again, congratulations, the People’s Governor,’ the Ogun governor is quoted to have said in the statement.

