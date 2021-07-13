Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done on the Ijebu Ode-Epe Road, declaring the construction represents high standard found anywhere in the world.

The governor gave this position while speaking with newsmen, shortly after he inspected the progress of work done on the road, at the weekend.

He said the road project, which started in February 2020 had experienced some delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “with the work done so far, the project is 90 percent completed.”

Abiodun said with the level of development along the axis, especially in the Lekki corridor of Lagos State, the road, when completed, would become a major evacuation point for industrial activities, while noting that the state has created industrial parks that would accommodate education, health and automobile cities.

He said the road was chosen for construction by the people, and that it was among the 270 kilometres of roads built by his administration in the last two years as a deliberate initiative to ease of doing business in the state.

The governor said construction of a flyover was ongoing at the Ijebu Ode end of the road to put an end to the sufferings and unnecessary loss of lives on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway.

While commending the contractor handling the road for doing a good job despite the unforeseen challenges in the course of executing it, Abiodun said the Ijebu Ode-Epe expressway would be provided with a trailer park and hotel accommodation “to enable drivers embarking on long journeys to other parts of the country to refresh and have their vehicles weighed before proceeding.”

Other facilities that would be made available on the road, according to the governor, include security checkpoints, fire and ambulance stations, and towing points to respond to accidents or any other incidents.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.