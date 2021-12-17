Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday.

Governor Abiodun, who expressed gratitude to God for granting the president good health as he advances in age, described him as a quintessential leader who has transformed the country.

He noted that the president has provided sterling leadership and displayed uncommon valour in the face of challenges confronting the nation.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin,on Friday, Gov. Abiodun further said that Nigeria under the watch of President Buhari, has witnessed great infrastructure transformation, industrial growth and improved economy.

The governor added that the president’s economic policy of eat-what-you-grow has indeed enhanced agriculture and given boon to local production of food.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Ogun state, I congratulate Mr. President on his 79th birthday. You are a indeed a quintessential and fearless leader who had led the country with uncommon valour.

“Mr. President, your tenure has brought unprecedented development to the country despite the global economic downturn. Your stance on issues of international importance has further entrenched Nigeria as not only a continental leader, but emerging global leader.

“As you add another year on earth, I pray God should grant you good health and more wisdom to lead our country to the Promised Land. May your days be long, Mr. President”, Abiodun was quoted to have said in the statement.

