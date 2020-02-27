Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, flagged off the construction of the 14km Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe road and noted that on completion, it will serve as alternative route to the ever-busy Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The governor, who disclosed that the construction would be completed within the next 12 months, equally said the full socio-economic benefits of the road could not be achieved if the Ogun failed to construct its section of the road that connects Lagos State.

He added that Lagos and Ogun states have engage in talks with the Federal Government for the release of the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Sango-Ota-Abeokuta and Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu highways.

Abiodun, therefore, solicited support and cooperation from residents of the area in ensuring smooth completion of the road in record time.

“Today’s event of the turn of sod of Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe 14km road is, therefore, a symbolic testimony of our administration’s commitment towards creating an enduring economy of our dear State, and ensuring the well being and welfare of the people of Ogun State.

It is on this premise that I join others to welcome all of us to this epoch making event.

“Perhaps, what makes this particular road very important is the fact that we cannot realise the full socio-economic benefits of the road if it is half-way done, particularly, that Lagos State has completed its side of the same road.

“Our people in both states want and deserve good governance. Let me, therefore, use this opportunity to restate our administration’s commitment towards the infrastructure development in all parts of our state,” he said.

Abiodun, however, urged the contractor to ensure unemployed youths are engaged in the construction work.

Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, expressed delight over the project, calling on the state government to facilitate the reconstruction of Ikorodu/Ogijo/Sagamu and Oba Erinwole roads in Sagamu.

He noted that the Ijebu-Ode/Epe road would be beneficial to all Nigerians, especially those travelling from the East to Lagos State.

Also, the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, advised the state government to prioritise most of the road projects, declaring “there is deficit of infrastructure in the state.”

The monarch stated that the Owode-Ilaro road calls for attention while there was need for government to complete the 110km road in Ayetoro to other areas in Ogun West Senatorial District.

Other dignitaries at the turning of sod ceremony included the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, who represented the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Kayode Adetona; and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.