Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed the winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) Show, Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon as the Youth Ambassador of the State.

Abiodun also gave Laycon a three-bedroom bungalow and cash reward of N5m.

The governor made these announcements when he played host to Laycon, on Tuesday, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Laycon, an indigene of Ogun State from Odeda Local Government area of the State won the N85million grand prize of the reality show.

Abiodun described Laycon’s conduct in the BBN House as a demonstration the Omoluabi ethos, which he noted as “the primary ingredient of an Ogun State born Nigerian”.

He observed that despite all the odds, temptations and provocations, the reality show winner was able to come out unscathed and uninvolved in any scandal or immoral act.

The governor expressed the hope that Laycon’s good character, excellence, good virtues, calmness, integrity, would serve as a model to youth in the State.

“It is hoped that you will help inspire our teeming youths to channel their energies towards positive engagements and shun vices such as robbery, drug abuse, cultism, advanced fee fraud, cybercrime and kidnapping amongst other negative tendencies.

“You have also demonstrated with the way you carried out your assigned tasks in the House with comportment; intellectual responses to questions and; your spirit of fair-play, that your academic achievement at the University of Lagos was earned. This has also shown that our universities can and still produce graduates that are found worthy in both character and good learning.

“Indeed, what we are celebrating today is much more than the entertainment that the House provided, but what you represent – a rare combination of prodigious intellect, academic excellence, multi-faceted talents, character and resilience. I believe, your career will draw inspiration from great sons and daughters of Ogun State who have made their marks in their chosen careers”. Abiodun stated.

The governor, who said he was impressed with Laycon’s display while in the Big Brother House, admonished parents and guardians to help in nurturing individual talents of their children and wards to enable them be useful to themselves and the society in the future.