Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the weekend, hosted labour leaders and members of League of Imam and Alfas in the state to Ramadan Iftar, at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Describing the month of Ramadan as a period of purification and sober reflection to strengthen one’s relationship with Allah, Abiodun urged Muslims to use the period to pray for the country, stressing that insecurity and other challenges militating against the nation would soon fizzle out through the help of prayer.

Addressing the Islamic clerics led by the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Sa’adalah Bamgbola, Abiodun reassured that the current administration in the state would continue to partner religious leaders for the growth of the state.

Describing the clerics as important to the enthronement of good governance, Abiodun said the Iftar was organised in appreciation of the contributions of the Muslim community for being supportive during and after the 2019 general elections.

Abiodun urged labour leaders and clerics to encourage people to take COVID-19 vaccination.