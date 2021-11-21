Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, Saturday, said the Ilaro-Owode Road under construction would be completed and inaugurated in May 2022.

The governor, who stated at the grand finale of 2021 Orona Ilaro celebration held at the Olu of Ilaro Palace, equally said that he had ordered that work should be expedited on the road to meet the completion deadline.

Abiodun added that the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure had also been given directive to carry out palliative work on the Papalanto-Ilaro road.

He said: “We are assiduously working on road projects across Yewaland and the entire Ogun West senatorial District. We are working on the Ilaro-Owode–Idiroko Road, which is a federal road. I have ordered that work should be expedited on this road in view of its strategic importance to the economic development of this area.

“Work on the 100 kilometer Sagamu interchange-Papalanto-Ilaro road which has been handed over to Alhaji Aliko Dangote to reconstruct through the government’s tax credit programme will soon commence. The design is ready and the contractor will move to site soon. We will continue to improve our PPP programme to identify necessary funding options for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of major roads in our dear State.”

The governor further said work was going on steadily on Atan-Lusada-Agbara road leading to the heart of Ogun industrial estate in Agbara.

He also listed Imasayi-Igan Okoto-Ayetoro road, Oke Ola and Ago-Oshoffa roads as well as Oke Afa road and Bridge at Agosasa as some of the major roads being rehabilitated in Ogun West.

Abiodun said it was imperative for the people to live in peace, stressing the need for mutual respect and healthy co-existence among the people.

He said his administration was proud to identify with the people of Ilaro and Yewaland, noting that the Oronna Ilaro Festival had grown beyond celebration, but a convergence to reflect the collective aspiration to internalise the economic, historical and spiritual antecedents, and unity of the past heroes.

The Olu of Ilaro and paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle noted that the senatorial district had been abandoned and dejected in the past as projects started were not completed.

The monarch stressed that infrastructure remained the major challenge in the senatorial district, lauding Governor Abiodun for giving Yewaland serious consideration in the scheme of things in the state.

