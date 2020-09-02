Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Relief seems to have come to the residents in the border towns of Gbenro, Isashi and Akute in Ogun State as the government said it set to construct long abandoned Gbenro-Isashi-Akute road in Ifo Local Government Area.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this in an interview after inspecting the ongoing construction of Panseke-Adigbe road in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

Abiodun said the Abeokuta road, though awarded by the last administration, was abandoned, hence the need to revisit it.

“As we are working here, similar projects are also ongoing at Elite,

Obantoko, Lafenwa-Rounda and other access roads in the State capital. We have to build befitting infrastructure for our State capital.

“We are also working on the Epe-Ijebu-Ode road, township roads Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-North, Sagamu as well as Ilaro-Owode road. We have also completed two roads at Ota. We also have listed another set of roads like the Gbenro-Isase-Akute road in Ifo local government. They are the next set of roads we are going to do”, the governor noted.

The Gbenro-Isashi-Akute road has been abandoned in the last 20 years and residents have been traumatized by the bad condition of the road for over two decades.

Abiodun, who described road infrastructure as a catalyst for socio-economic development, added “we see road as an essential component of our five pillars because it is important for us to ensure that people coming to live, work and do business in Ogun State are able to do so without going through the pain of hazardous roads”.

He said his administration has prioritized the issue of roads across the state, adding that the Panseke-Adigbe road was one of the roads awarded by last administration.

“This road was awarded by the last administration but was not appropriately funded. Last year when I came here, I promised the residents that we will complete it. The contractor has started to asphalt the road”, he explained.

Addressing residents of the area, Governor Abiodun said he came to see the level and quality of work done so far, assuring them that any project with economic value, where the people money was involved, would be completed.

The Governor informed the people that the Kuforiji Olubi Road, has been awarded for rehabilitation, adding that the contractor has assured that 300 metres of the road would be asphalted every two weeks.