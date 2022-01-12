Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned the death of a former governor of Oyo state and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Alao-Akala, who died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Akala, who was a governor of the state between 2007 and 2011, died in his hometown of Ogbomosho, at the age of 71.

He was also a deputy governor under former governor, Rashidi Ladoja between 2003 and 2006, when Ladoja was impeached and consequently became the acting governor for eleven months

Abiodun, in a condolence statement signed by Kunle Somorin, his Chief Press Secretary, said Akala’s passing was not only shocking, but sudden and painful.

He lamented that death took the former police chief at a time the progressive family in Oyo needed him most, not only as a chieftain but a bridge builder.

Abiodun, who said Akala’s tenure as the Number One citizen of the Pacesetter State, witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development, noted he will be greatly missed.

“The news of the demise of the former Governor Alao-Akala came to me as a rude shock. Yes, we are all mortals, but his death, which is sudden to me, came at a time the APC in Oyo needed his exemplary leadership.

“Apart from being a fine police office, a grassroots mobiliser and a consummate politician, Akala’s sterling performance as a governor cannot be forgotten. He will be sorely missed by progressives family, in Oyo and beyond.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Ogun state, I express my sincere condolence to the immediate family of the former governor, my Oyo state counterpart, the APC family and the people of Oyo. I pray his soul find repose in the bosom of Lord”. Abiodun was quoted to have stated in the statement.