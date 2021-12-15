From Laide Raheem, Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has expressed shock at the transition of the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Olusanya Dosunmu, Amororo II.

Announcing the death in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, the Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Afolabi Afuwape, expressed his condolences to the chiefs and people of Owu over the demise of the First Class Traditional Ruler who passed on Sunday, December 12, after a brief illness.

The commissioner had earlier officially announced the passing of the monarch at the age of 80.

Afuwape said the Ogun state government mourned the veteran TV producer who ascended the throne in 2005 as the 13th Olowu after Oba Adewale Adisa Odeleye, Lagbedu 1 who transited to glory in 2003.

But in a condolence message issued on Tuesday evening by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Abeokuta, Abiodun described the Oba Dosunmu as ‘a quintessential monarch, a man of peace and a passionate supporter of development.’

While condoling with the monarch’s immediate family and the people of Owu, the governor said they should take solace in the lasting impact he had on his domain.

He prayed that ‘God Almighty grants Kabiyesi’s soul eternal repose and the people he left behind the fortitude to bear this loss,’ the statement surmised.

