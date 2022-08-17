From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has expressed grief over the demise of a veteran journalist and erstwhile Chief Press Secretary to former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), Duro Onabule.

Onabule was reported to have died on Tuesday evening at the age of 83.

The governor in a condolence statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday, said he received the death of the Ijebu Ode-born foremost journalist with a shock.

Abiodun, who described Onabule as one of the finest experts in the pen profession, noted that the nation would not forget his role as the mouthpiece of the military government of Babangida’s regime.

He added that the former Editor of the defunct Concord Newspaper would always be remembered and missed for his profound comments on national issues, via his column in the Sun Newspaper.

Abiodun noted further that the young generation of journalists would also miss a national figure and father-mentor in the late journalist.

While declaring that the state would always remember the fecundity of Onabule’s pen, the governor commiserated with his immediate family, Ijebu Ode and the entire state.

He equally prayed for the repose of the soul of the former journalism guru.

“I received the news of one of the finest journalists Nigeria can boast of, with great shock. He remained a trailblazer in his profession, who proved his mettle while serving as the spokesman of the IBB’s regime.

“Though his death is a national loss, we, in Ogun, will feel the vacuum most. No doubt, one of our illustrious sons and gift to Nigeria is gone, he shall be sorely missed.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Ogun State, I commiserate with the immediate family of late Onabule and his hometown of Ijebu Ode. May God rest his soul,” the statement concluded.