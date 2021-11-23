Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed his condolences to the family of late Senator Gbenga Aluko, government and the entire people of Ekiti State, over the passing of the senator.

Aluko, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, died on Saturday at the age of 58.

Governor Abiodun in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described Aluko’s death as shocking and a great loss not only to Ekiti, but Nigeria.

He described the late senator as a consummate politician, exemplary leader and epitome of selfless service, who served his people diligently.

He further noted that the late senator dedicated his lifetime to the growth and development of his native town of Ode-Ekiti and the entire Ekiti State in general.

Abiodun added that the progressives family will miss the astute politics of Aluko as well as his support for grassroots participation in governance.

While urging his associates, family members and the government of Ekiti to take solace in the fact that the late senator lived a life of service, the governor prayed God grant him eternal rest, and give his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.