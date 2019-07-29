Laide Raheem, Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed great sorrow over the death of former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul Rafiu Ogunleye.

Ogunleye, who was the deputy governor to former Governor Olusegun Osoba in 1992, died Monday morning at his home town, Itele, Ijebu, at the age of 79.

But Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described late Ogunleye “as an astute administrator and a politician per excellence who contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political development of Ogun State”.

The governor attributed the development currently being enjoyed by the people to the efforts of people like the deceased, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the state attained its current status.

He said he had hoped that the former deputy governor would live longer so that his administration would continue to tap from his wealth of experience for the benefit of the people of the state.

Abiodun, however, urged the family members to take consolation in the fact that the late politician lived an impactful life that benefitted thousands of people, praying Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the loss and grant him repose in Aljanna Firdaus.