Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared his administration’s readiness to complete the road that passes through Ijoko, Alagbole and Akute communities in he state.

Abiodun, who expressed serious concern over the deplorable condition of the Ijoko-Alagbole-Akute Road in Ifo Local Government Area, said his government would complete the road started by the immediate past administration in the state.

He, however, said that the 32km road would be tolled after its completion.

The Governor stated this at a virtual Town hall meeting on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2022 Budget for Ogun Central Senatorial District, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to Abiodun, the road is crucial to the socio-economic well-being of people in the axis, declaring that a sinking fund was needed for its upkeep.

“That particular road is very long – about 32 kilometers. And the road is close to highly built-up areas with so many exits,” he said.

He maintained that the Future City Project spearheaded by the United Kingdom Foreign Office was still on course and would help in turning Abeokuta to a befitting state capital.

