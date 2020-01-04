Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed transition committees for the 20 local government areas of the state.

Elected chairmen completed their tenures in October 2019. The transition committees will be in place until the State Electoral Commission (OGSEIC) conducts election to pick new council chairmen.

According to a statement on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Kunle Somorin, the new caretaker committee members were chosen in furtherance of the government’s philosophy of inclusive and participatory governance.

Each of the committees, the statement said, comprised chairman, vice chairman and secretary to the local government as well as two members.

Names of of the transition committee chairmen according to the statement include: Ayo Shomide, Abeokuta South; Nurudeen Adebayo Ayorinde, Abeokuta North; Fatai Mustapha, Obafemi-Owode; Semiu Bola Lawal, Odeda; Fola Salami, Ifo; Muyiwa Babayemi, Ewekoro; Olugbenga Olugbile, Ijebu Ode; Femi Onakoya, Odogbolu; Segun Odunola, Ijebu North East and Rotimi Akinsanya, Ikenne.

Others are Gbenga Baruwa, Sagamu; Biodun Somoye, Remo North; Jaiyeola Yekeen, Ijebu North; Falujo Callistus, Ijebu East; Femi Onanuga, Ogun Waterside; Fagbenro Olabode, Yewa South; Shuaib Adeoshun, Ipokia; Babatunde Bankole, Yewa North; Olusola Oke, Imeko-Afon and Wasiu Lawal, Ado-Odo/Ota.