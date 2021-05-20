Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said the government is looking for investors that will develop its 250-bed hospital in Abeokuta to a world class health facility capable of providing quality healthcare services to the people.

The governor also invited investors to collaborate with the government on major infrastructure development projects such as road, railway, agro processing, energy digital economy and other social services under its public-private sector partnership arrangement.

Abiodun stated these at the Nigerian-British Chambers of Commerce (NBCC) Webinar with the theme: “Meet the Governor of Ogun State: Investment and Business Opportunities,” also noted that the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, needed attention to bring it to standard and prevent brain drain.

“We inherited an uncompleted 250-bed hospital in Abeokuta. As part of our recognition that government is a continuum and anywhere the commonwealth of Ogun State has been invested, we will not abandon.

“We are, therefore, looking for investors to help us develop it into standard hospital to stem the tide of medical tourism, conserve foreign exchange and provide quality medicare for our citizens and those who may require the services for research and investigations,” he said.