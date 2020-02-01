Gabriel Dike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday offered automatic employment to two best graduating students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye.

The two lucky OOU graduates are Ajaji Jesulayomi of Electrical Electronic Engineering Department with 4.76 CGPA for 2017/2018 academic session and Etieh Justice of Biochemistry Department with 4.76 CGPA for 2018/2019 academic session.

Abiodun made the announcement at the combined 28th and 29th convocation ceremonies of OOU for the award of higher degrees and conferment of honorary degrees to the Minister of Finance and Budget Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and Major General Sansadeen Awosanya (retd).

His words: “I have a special news for the two best graduating students. It is a token gift from the state government. I have decided to offer both of you automatic employment. I am proud of your academic performance.”

The governor’s announcement elicited jubilation from principal officers of OOU, dignitaries, the two students and their parents.

He assured the management of OOU that the state government will make funds available to accomplish the forthcoming accreditation of courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Abiodun acknowledged that OOU has moved from an institution that was described as cult den and unstable academic calendar to one of the sought universities in the country.