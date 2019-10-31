Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, offered automatic employment to the best graduating student of the Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Adedokun Yetunde.

The governor, who announced the job offer at the 3rd convocation ceremony of the institution, equally announced a cash reward of N50,000 to each of the 58 students who graduated with distinctions.

According to Abiodun, Yetunde, who graduated from the department of Accountancy with a CGPA of 3.85, needed to be recognised and rewarded for her academic excellence, while the 58 with distinctions must be encouraged not to relent on their academic pursuits.

He, however, said he would instruct his Special Adviser on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, Lekan Olude, to give special preference to the 58 graduands in various youth empowerment schemes of his administration.

While commending the management of OGITECH for turning out world-class graduates, Abiodun urged the 2,000 new graduates of the institution to embrace and explore opportunities in the agricultural programmes of his administration.

The governor further urged the graduates of the institution, to put their training in Information and Communication Technology, engineering and sciences to help in the quest of Ogun for technological development.

Abiodun said: “As you go into the outside world, you have a mandate to proffer improved and appropriate technologies for the continued development of Ogun State, in particular, and humanity, in general. I believe this institution has provided you with the appropriate knowledge and all you have to do is to go out and blossom.

“As an administration, we appreciate your God given intellect, energy and zeal. Let me assure you that we will continue to provide various avenues for you, and, indeed, all our youths. For us, we will help with the appropriate policy framework to which you can direct your intellect, energy and zeal and for positive enterprises.

“For those youths with undefined creativity, the Ogun Tech-Hub, which is primarily designed to provide infrastructural support for local innovators and incubation opportunities for tech-based start-ups, focusing first on our primary commitment, is a viable avenue that will provide you pre-incubation and cross-fertilisation of ideas. And, for those of you who are interested in agriculture and its value chain, you can join the FADAMA Graduate Unemployment Youths and Women Scheme (GUYS).

“We should therefore take the advantage that agriculture provides for employment generation, poverty alleviation and food security.”

He commended the institution for constructing the internal road of the campus, building of a twin 2,000 seated lecture theatre and landscaping through internally generated revenue, submitting his administration would continue to support OGISTECH and other institutions of higher learning in the state.

Earlier, the Rector of the institution, Olufunke Akinkurolere, said the school had enjoyed positive ratings from regulatory bodies, as a result of its framework designed to achieve quality and enhance academic excellence.

She, however, sought the intervention of the governor to save the school from land grabbers, who, according to her, had encroached a large portion of the institution’s land.