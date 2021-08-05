Ogun State Government has ordered the contractor handling the Mowe-Ofada Road reconstruction in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area back to site.

Contract for the reconstruction of the eight kilometres road was awarded by the immediate past administration of governor Ibikunle Amosun in 2013.

However, the road was abandoned by the contractor, CSCC in 2018, following the failure of the government to defray N500 million it owed the firm.

The dual carriageway road is now in a dilapidated state with one side impassable.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen, said Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved that the contractor should return to site to complete the reconstruction of the road.

The project, he said, stretched from Ofada Roundabout to Mowe junction, linking the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Akinsanya, the governor has directed that the contractor should be mobilised to site immediately to complete the project.

The commissioner said the Abiodun administration has taken it upon itself to complete all the abandoned road projects left by the Amosun administration.

Similarly, he said the 42 kilometres Sagamu-Siun-Abeokuta road, which the Amosun administration claimed it awarded at a total cost of N60 billion, but was later abandoned with no work done, is being reconstructed by a firm, Strabic, through two layers (binding and wearing course) at a cost less than N20 billion, including streetlights.

Akinsanya said the administration has completed the construction of the 19-kilometre Ijebu-Ode/Epe inter-state road, which was handled by Craneburg Limited. The road link Ogun with Lagos State.

