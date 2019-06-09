Olakunle Olafioye

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on religious leaders in the state to continue to sustain peace and harmony existing among people of different faiths.

He made the appeal in his keynote address delivered at the 3rd session of the 10th Synod, held at St. James Church, Oke- Odan.

Abiodun, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said for continued sustenance of peace in the state, all hands must be on deck.

“I want to assure you of our administration’s resolve to support all religious programmes that will promote peace, harmony and improve on the lots of our people,” he said.

While congratulating the Bishop of the Diocese and President of Synod, Rt. Reverend Michael Adebayo Oluwarohunbi for the success of the event, he commended the congregation and entire people of the state for their supports during the electioneering.

On his own part, Bishop Adebayo tasked the new administration on the need to ensure even distribution of development projects across the state in exchange for the people’s support, noting “the people are tired of promises not fulfilled and not interested in white elephant projects that will not translate into direct benefits to them”.

This is even as the administration reiterated its determination to address the infrastructure challenge facing the education sector in the state.

The Deputy Governor gave the assurance while on the spot assessment of Baptist Day School, Oke-Odan. Accompanied by a former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Biodun Akinlade, she said her visit was to identify the various challenges facing the school and assured of the government’s determination to reposition the education sector in the state.