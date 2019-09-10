Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the release of N5 billion counterpart fund and matching grant for the state to access 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) intervention projects.

The Secretary and the Acting Chairman of Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Olalekan Kuye, disclosed this on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of tender bids for the UBE 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 projects, held at the SUBEB office, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Kuye, who lauded the governor for the prompt release of the counterpart fund, being half of N10 billion SUBEB/UBEC fund for the four years, said that it will enable the state address its infrastructural needs and bridge the deficit in the basic education sub-sector.

He explained that the opening of the tender bids for contractors was in line with the laid down rules and regulations of UBEC, noting that projects will be executed in pre-primary, primary and junior secondary schools across the southwestern state.

While urging the successful contractors to adhere to quality and standards, Kuye disclosed that UBEC and anti-graft agencies will monitor the projects to ensure compliance.

In her remark at the event, UBEC Southwest Zonal Director Mrs Medubi Roseline, commended the Ogun State Government for the release of the fund and urged it to keep up the pace of access to it.

Represented at the event by UBEC Zonal Principal Administrative Officer Mrs Kingsley-Odia Osas, Medubi warned contractors against the delivery of inferior projects, stressing that the Board will not condone non-adherence to standards.