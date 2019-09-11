Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the release of N5 billion counterpart fund and matching grant in order for the state to access from 2014 to 2017 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) intervention projects.

Secretary and the acting Chairman of Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Olalekan Kuye, disclosed this, yesterday, at the opening ceremony of tender bids for the UBE from 2014 to 2017 projects, at the SUBEB office, Abeokuta.

Kuye, who lauded the governor for the prompt release of the counterpart fund, being the 50 percent of N10 billion SUBEB/UBEC fund for the four years, said the fund will enable the state address the infrastructural needs, the decay and bridge the deficit in the basic education sub-sector.

He said the opening of the tender bids for contractors was in line with the laid down rules and regulations of UBEC, noting projects will be executed in pre-primary, primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

While urging the successful contractors to adhere to quality and standard, Kuye disclosed UBEC and anti-graft agencies will monitor the projects to ensure compliance to quality.

South West Zonal Director of UBEC, Medubi Roseline, commended the state government and urged it to keep up the pace of accessing the fund.

Represented at the event by the Zonal Principal Administrative Officer of UBEC, Kingsley-Odia Osas, Medubi warned the contractors against delivery of inferior projects, noting the board will not condone non-adherence to standard.