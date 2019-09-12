Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed government has approved importation of medical equipment, worth millions of naira, for the secondary health facilities across the state.

Already, the General Hospital, Ilaro now wears a new look and facilities are being upgraded to meet international standard.

“When I visited the General Hospital, Ilaro, I was scandalised by the structures and facilities there. I wondered whether what was described as theatre was suitable for animals. We had to step in and today, we have a modern hospital fitted with equipment that we will all be proud to call a modern health facility,” the governor said.

Beside the facelift and restructuring of wards, the government procured medical laboratory blood bank, infant incubator, phototherapy unit, anaesthetic machine, among others.

Abiodun promised similar turnaround maintenance would be carried out in all state hospitals in the three senatorial districts.

He said the General Hospital at Ijaye, Abeokuta would be next as he had issued an order for standard modern equipment there.

“Very soon, the equipment would arrive to ensure efficient service delivery in the health sector,” the governor assured.

The equipment bought for the re-accreditation of State Hospital, Ijaiye, include cardiotocography (CTG machine), anaesthetic machine halothane, patient monitor, double humidifier, cardiac defibrillator, suctioning machine, autoclaving machine, gurney trolley, neonatal resuscitation and wheel chairs, among others.

The governor Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in a statement in Abeokuta, further noted that the Abiodun’s administration would ensure dividends of democracy are evenly spread in the state.

“No section of the state will be marginalised or shortchanged under my watch,” the governor declared after being conferred with an honorary membership of Abeokuta Club.

He promised his administration would continue to ensure state-owned hospitals have the necessary equipment needed for its operation.

“Lack of some vital medical equipment at the General Hospital, Ijaye, was brought to my attention only last week, I immediately approved and authorised the importation of those equipment,” he said.

He said his administration had also commenced the construction of two housing estates in Abeokuta as part of efforts to address housing deficit, saying the estates would be located at Hilltop and Ibara areas of the city.

The governor said the estate at Ibara would have 200 units of houses for low income, 50 units for middle and high income earners, adding that similar estates are ongoing in other parts of the state.

Briefing members of the club on his administration’s policies and programmes, Governor Abiodun said infrastructure, education, agriculture, employment generation and youth empowerment, as well as digitalisation of the state, would be given adequate attention.

Commenting on Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abiodun said he believed appropriate lessons have been derived from the state government’s approach of open communication and inclusiveness, saying a committee was set up to review and advice government on the issue, in order to concentrate on other key areas of governance.

He noted that the flag-off of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in which 2,000 beneficiaries had been selected and given certificates of acceptance and Lease hood, launch of TechHUB to enable the state reap the benefits of information technology, Oko’wo Dapo, for small and medium enterprises to boost their businesses, were some of the people-oriented programmes of his administration.

The governor added that his government was committed to a viable public private partnership in infrastructure development, saying government is working on the take-over of the Abeokuta-Ifo-Lagos Expressway for total reconstruction, to ease the burden of commuters on the road.

Governor Abiodun disclosed government was working on a prudent financial management model based on openness, integrity and discipline, to attract more private investors, assuring that his administration would be fair and just in the distribution of development to all parts of the state.