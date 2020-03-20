As a result of the recent global economic challenges resulting from COVID-19 pandemic and the crash in the prices of crude oil, the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has announced a number of measures to mitigate the imminent reduction in monthly allocations from the federation account.

He made this known while receiving the interim report of the State’s Economic Team led by the Commissioner of Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo.

Some of the measures, include budget review in line with current realities, restructuring and refinancing of existing loan obligations and processing of new credit facilities to improve the state’s cash flow and take advantage of the more favourable interest rate regime in the country.

The government also banned non-essential travel by all civil servants and political appointees.

Other initiatives include creatively shoring up internally generated revenue, eliminating leakages and aggressive cost reduction, especially recurrent cost. Also recommended are enhancing accountability and transparency and strengthening the Government Delivery Unit to ensure efficient and effective delivery of projects and policies.

Also, government would prioritise capital spending on critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure, and other projects that will enhance the living standards of the citizenry.