Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has saluted the nation’s First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari as she clocks 51 years.

Abiodun, who expressed delight that Hajia Buhari attains the new age in health and vigour, said she has been a pillar of support to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, yesterday, described the wife of the president as “an Amazon” who has held forte at the home front of Mr. President.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The statement read in part: “As our amiable and indefatigable First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari adds another year, I join millions of people to wish you a happy birthday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“You have been a great pillar of support for Mr. President, particularly in this period our country is confronted with challenges. Your programme, which aims at empowering our women and enhance their participation in politics as well as inclusion in government, is commendable.

“As mother of the nation, I pray that God in His infinite mercy continue to preserve you and grant you strength, vim and wisdom to carry out your duties and responsibilities.