From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed the willingness of his administration to go into partnership with the Federal Government and other stakeholders in order to ensure adequate delivery of health care services to the people.

Abiodun made this known in Abeokuta, during the official inauguration of the Muhammadu Buhari International Conference and Telemedicine Hall at the Federal Medical Center, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

While noting that telemedicine will provide additional opportunities for the people to access medical care, the governor reiterated that his administration would continue to support and partner with the Federal Medical Center and every other medical institution towards providing efficient and effective health services to the residents of Ogun.

“Let me assure the board, management and staff of the FMC, Abeokuta that our administration will continue to support and partner FMC and every other medical institution towards providing efficient and effective medicare for our people; the same goes for every other institution in the other sectors of the economy.

“We appreciate the place of partnership towards the successful and continued implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda in Ogun State. Let me therefore call on all health institutions in Ogun State regardless of ownership, to strengthen their collaboration and synergy within themselves and with the State Government,” he stated.

In his speech, President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that his administration had embarked on the infrastructural development of all FG’s tertiary hospitals so as to position them for quality health care delivery to the people.

He also disclosed that the National Health Insurance Scheme is awaiting a law that would make the scheme compulsory for every Nigerian.

Represented by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, also disclosed his administration had redesigned the Primary Health Care Centers to now operate for 24 hours daily.

“We are passionate about health care at the grassroots level and it is our policy to have one functional health care center in every ward of the country, We have redesigned the Primary Health Care Centers to no longer function as a dispensary that opens from 9a.m to 5p.m, but as a center that is open 24 hours a day,” he noted.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who was represented by the Senate Committee Chairman on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, noted that the bill on the establishment of the University of Medical Sciences, Abeokuta, will be passed by the Senate in April, adding that the Senate had been able to use the opportunity of the Covid-19 to provide additional resources for Infrastructure.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Federal House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, hinted that serious work must be done to overcome the deficiency in the health sector for the Nigerian people, adding that overcoming the deficiency requires collaboration between government and the private sector.

Gbajabiamila, however, lauded Governor Abiodun for improving road and health infrastructures in the state.

“You used to be Mr. Road, but you are now also Mr. Health. We are noticing your efforts in Abuja”, the Speaker submitted.