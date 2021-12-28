By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has urged stakeholders in the education sector to consider the review of the nation’s curricula and policies to meet global standard.

Abiodun, who made the appeal at the second and third combined convocation of MountainTop University (MTU), Makogi/Oba, Ogun State, for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic session while delivering the convocation lecture, themed “The nexus between faith, knowledge and resilience.”

The governor commended the best graduating student, of the 2020/2021 session, Daniella Oluseyi, and offered her N1 million and employment opportunity in the state. Abiodun extolled her for finishing with a 4.96 CGPA, stating that her hard work paid off: “This is to encourage other students to strive to be the best in their endeavours, especially in the citadel of learning.”

He noted that Ogun became the education capital of Nigeria based on the interventions his administration has made in the sector.

“Education is only complete, wholesome, beneficial and of great value to the individual and the society, if it is grounded on moral and spiritual fulfilment, that is why MTU is a unique citadel of learning that has so much in common with world renowned universities.

“At the inception of my administration, I declared a state of emergency in education. This led my administration to invest in infrastructural development, human capital, capacity-building, and welfare of personnel as well as students at all levels of education.

“These interventions were meant to improve on the state’s tertiary education. So, I included the approval of a sizeable budget for tertiary institutions, rehabilitation of internal and access roads to the campuses; we also purchased buses to ease transportation and other necessities.”

In addition,the governor said he reintroduced award of scholarships for outstanding students in the state and the payment of bursary to Ogun State indigenes in tertiary institutions around the country.

“Ogun, as the education capital of this country, is in a haste to see the dividends of hosting more universities than other states in terms of finding solutions to these recurring issues.”

“We will continue to formulate policies and implement programmes that would help you to inspire and achieve success in all spheres. Our youth represents the future and we must continue to focus on the intellectual development and health improvement of our young people.’’

Chancellor of MTU, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, explained that he established the institution as part of MFM agenda to empower youths and engaged them in profitable ventures geared towards empowerment and development of leadership skills.

Olukoya said that COVID -19 pandemic disrupted some of the youths empowerment programme, efforts and materials were channeled towards the institution while provision was made to ensure smooth transition of academic activities online.

The chancellor described the graduating students as arrows sent into the Nigerian and global society to make great impact.

Vice Chancellor of MTU, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, charged the graduates to make good use of the skills acquired while in the institution. They have been imbibe with vocations and employability skills,as they have learnt a foreign language each, a vocation and music instruments.

Wife of the Chancellor of MTU and General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Folashade Olukoya was conferred with honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt).