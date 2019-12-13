Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has sent list of 18 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for approval.

Speaker Olakunle Oluomo reeled out the names of the nominees during a plenary of the House, yesterday.

Governor Abiodun had, on December 3, said his list of commissioner-nominees would be ready and sent to the House before December 25.

The nominees as reeled out by the speaker included the Economic Adviser to the governor, Dapo Okubadejo, immediate past commissioner for Youth and Sports, Afolabi Afuape, consultant to the governor on Budget and Planning, Laolu Olabintan, former chairman of Sagamu Local Government, Funmi Efuape and the Ogun Central senatorial aspirant in the 2015 general election, Ganiyu Hamzat.

Others are Oludotun Taiwo, Kehinde Oluwadare, Femi Ogunbanwo, Special Adviser to the governor on Housing, Jamiu Omoniyi, Tunji Akinosi, Ade Adesanya, Adeola Odedina, Special Adviser to the governor on Tertiary Education, Sidi Osho, Yomi Coker, former House of Representatives member, Abiodun Balogun, Gbolahan Adediwura,Tunji Odunlami and Toyin Taiwo.