Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has signed the revised 2020 appropriation bill into law, with a pledge to pay attention to health, education, infrastructure and other sectors that will boost the economy.

Signing the budget, which was reduced from N449.97 billion to N280 billion at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, after receiving it from the House of Assembly Speaker, Kunle Oluomo, Governor Abiodun said his government would work within the budget to ensure the people get its benefits.

“I want to appreciate our lawmakers for expediting action on the bill. The relationship between the legislature and the executive is exemplary. Issues relating to moving the state forward are always given due and prompt attention.

“The House members has done the needful. They have done a good work. We will do our best to ensure we work within the budget by paying attention to those sectors that impart positively on our people,” the governor said.

He said the review of the budget was due to the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with the current realities, adding that the government would fix the inadequacy in health sector, as exposed by the coronavirus.

Earlier, Oluomo said relevant stakeholders were engaged in the course of amending the bill. He expressed the hope that it would re-engineered the socio-economy of the state.

Meanwhile, the state government said its technical colleges should not be tagged or considered as an alternative channel for low performance, but for serious minded and first class thinkers.

Special Adviser to the governor on Technical Education, Joseph Odemuyiwa, stated this while appearing for oversight function before the House Committee on Education, at House of Assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the World Bank project at Government Science and Technical College, Idi-Aba was aimed to reposition the mindset of some people, believing that technical education was for low level classes in the society.

Odemuyiwa said the Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board was committed to enlighten both the young ones and their parents about the importance and value of technical and vocational education.

While commending the House of Assembly for the passage of the amended bill on Technical and Vocational Education Board, Odemuyiwa said the technical and vocational education board was planning to have technical hubs in the three senatorial districts using the model college structures as its centre.