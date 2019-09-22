Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has signed into law, a bill to have “one-stop ease of doing business shop” for investors wishing to establish their businesses in Ogun State.

The bill, known as Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of Ogun State, 2019, was presented to him for assent by the leadership of the State House of Assembly on Friday.

Three other bills were also signed into law by the Governor. These included Ogun State Legislative Fund Management Law, 2019; the Magistrates’ Court (Amendment) Law, 2019 and the Customary Court (Amendment) Law 2019.

Signing the bills into laws, Abiodun lauded the lawmakers for passing the bills which were in the interest of the people within the 100 days of the inauguration of the 9th Assembly.

The governor, who said the lawmakers did well by passing three other resolutions, also appreciated them for approving his request for N1.5bn loan to facilitate the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, aimed at producing 40,000 agriculture entrepreneurs in the state, noting such step would enable the Ogun to participate actively in national economic growth.

He stressed that agriculture was one of the sectors which his administration intend to revolutionise.

“The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme is one of the programmes under our agricultural sector which is one of the pillars of our vision. We are committed to revolutionise that sector. We see the sector as one that will ensure, apart from food security, employment opportunities for our unemployed youth.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria will provide the loan which will be used in assisting the out-growers for clearing the land and other logistics. Our new agriculture entrepreneurs would be provided free seedlings and paid allowances until their first harvest, while we supply the extension services,” Abiodun stated.

While reiterating that his administration would be inclusive, the governor said the bills brought forward by the House, underscored the lawmakers’ commitment to complement the executive arm of government to deliver good governance to the people.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, said the passage of the Bills and resolutions was to mark their 100 days in office and to use the opportunity of signing the bills by the governor to hold a caucus meeting with him.